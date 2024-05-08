Manchester United have reportedly identified Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro as a potential summer transfer target after a poor season in goal from Andre Onana.

Onana only joined Man Utd from Inter Milan last year, and he initially looked like a fine signing after an impressive spell in Serie A, though it’s fair to say we’ve seen nothing like that kind of form from the Cameroon international in his time at Old Trafford so far.

After a season of numerous individual errors that have led to goals, it may be that Onana’s position is already in danger as Marca report that United are looking at signing Remiro this summer, with the impressive Spanish shot-stopper perhaps an upgrade on their current number one.

Remiro has been one of a number of impressive players in this Sociedad side, and it could be that he’d be worth investing in, though one imagines there’ll also surely be some Red Devils fans willing to be patient with Onana and give him another year to prove himself.

Remiro transfer: Should Man United spend big on a new goalkeeper?

According to Marca, Remiro has a €70million release clause at Sociedad, so if MUFC are to target the 29-year-old, it could eat into a lot of their budget, which is far from ideal when they already made a major signing in goal last summer and have other areas of their squad that also badly need addressing.

One imagines a key detail in this saga could be the future of Erik ten Hag as manager, with the Dutch tactician struggling in recent times and likely to be under scrutiny for what was surely significant involvement in recruiting some of his former players, such as Onana and Antony, who have been among the biggest flops brought in by the club in recent times.

If Ten Hag is shown the door, it would perhaps make sense for a new manager, or someone in a directorial role at Old Trafford, to look to bring in someone like Remiro to replace Onana.

If, however, United decide to give Ten Hag more time, he’ll probably also feel it’s worth waiting and trusting Onana for a while longer.