Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the French midfielder Desire Doue.

According to a report from TBR Football, the three English clubs are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old attacking midfielder who has impressed with Rennes this season.

The report claims that Arsenal and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the midfielder this season and they have watched him closely. Clubs like Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle are tracking his progress as well over the past year. It will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United want Desire Doue

Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity and they could use more depth in that area. Doue could be the ideal understudy to the Norwegian international and he will help create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates with his creativity and vision in the final third. He is also versatile enough to slot into the wide areas.

Similarly, Manchester United need more attacking quality in the final third as well and 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. The Red Devils are expected to part ways with Christian Eriksen at the end of the season, and the Frenchman could be his ideal replacement.

Chelsea have looked mediocre in the attack this season and Doue would be a long-term asset for them if they can get the deal done.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United will be quite attractive for the player. It would be a major step up in his career. However, he needs to be careful with his selection of clubs. The youngster needs to play regularly at the stage of his career and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club. Doue must seek gametime assurances before making the move to the Premier League in the summer.