Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Rennes midfielder Desire Doue.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Newcastle have gathered information regarding the 18-year-old playmaker and they will look to make a move before the transfer window closes. They will face competition from German club Borussia Dortmund as well.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in France and he has established himself as a key player for Rennes this season. The midfielder has two goals and an assist to his name across all competitions and he will add creativity and control to the Newcastle midfield.

Doue is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as the number ten. He will add technical ability, vision and composure to the Newcastle midfield.

Moving to the Premier League would be an exciting step in his career and he could be attracted to the idea of playing for Newcastle in the coming seasons. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Magpies need more depth in their squad and the 18-year-old would be a quality long-term investment. The French midfielder could establish himself as an indispensable asset for the English club with the right guidance.

He has a contract with Rennes until the summer of 2026 and the French club will be looking to recoup as much as possible for their prized prospect.