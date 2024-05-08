Sky Sports man praises Tottenham after hearing they could land £51m playmaker

Former Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici has been praised by Sky Sports pundit for his transfer business at Spurs.

The North London club are looking to make signings in the summer transfer window as they aim to improve all areas of their team.

The latest player to be linked with a move to the Tottenham Stadium is RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

The Spanish star is reportedly going to cost the club around £51 million, if they go ahead with a move for him.

Paratici is the man behind most of the deals that Tottenham have made in recent transfer windows.

The transfer chief helped Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur to name a few, thanks to his network of contacts in Serie A.

However, due to his suspected participation in financial misconduct while at Juventus, Paratici was banned by FIFA and was forced to quit from his position as managing director last year.

Paul Robinson has praised the the transfer guru for identifying the right players for Tottenham and helping the manager with his input.

As Spurs consider making a deal for Olmo this summer, Sky Sports analyst Robinson lauded Paratici in an interview with Tottenham News.

“I think he’s a good player and has attracted a lot of Premier League interest. If Tottenham are in for players like that, that can only be a good thing. You can’t question the Spurs recruitment.

“[Fabio] Paratici’s fingerprints are still all over it, looking at the signings of Van de Ven, Vicario, Bentancur, Kulusevski. It’s rare that Spurs go out and pay a big fee for individuals. They did it with Johnson from Nottingham Forest but that wasn’t a huge fee and with Richarlison for the £50million they paid to Everton.

“But actually, if they’re going to be in the bracket of teams challenging to sign Olmo, it’s an improvement. The Champions League is still there. Looking at Spurs’ games, it is very difficult with games against Liverpool, Burnley, Manchester City and Sheffield United.

“They’ve got it all to do, but the Champions League makes a huge difference to the budget for next season. If they’re in for the likes of Olmo, it’s an improvement and they’re in the right market.”

Tottenham boss plans to be active in transfer window

Tottenham have set their sights on signing an attacker, a midfielder and a defender this summer.

Spurs were active in the January transfer window as well and they plan to keep it that way this summer.

Postecoglou has shown signs of improving the team and with the right investment in the upcoming transfer window, he can make Spurs a formidable force next season.