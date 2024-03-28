Man United enter race for Spain international wanted by Man City, player has £52m release clause this summer

Man United have entered the race for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo as the Spain international has an enticing £52m release clause which becomes active this summer.

The midfielder has been with the German club since 2020 and has been a crucial player for Leipzig ever since, featuring in 142 matches for the Bundesliga outfit, while scoring 28 goals and providing a further 33 assists.

The 25-year-old has once again been a top player for Marco Rose’s team during the current campaign but could it be his last?

Olmo signed a new contract last June with RB Leipzig which runs until 2027 but the midfielder has a £52m release clause within that deal, which has prompted a number of suitors to assess a move for the Spaniard this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United have entered the race for Olmo, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Where would Dani Olmo fit at Man United?

Olmo has already shown that he is a very talented player and that will only get stronger over the coming seasons as the midfielder is still only 25.

It is easy to see where the player would fit in some of the Premier League clubs mentioned above but where would the Spain international play at Man United?

Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho occupy the top four spots in Ten Hag’s team, with the England star being the only player viewed as replaceable at present by the Man United boss.

Whether the Dutch coach would be willing to drop Rashford is unknown but there are also players on the bench that the 25-year-old would overtake such as Mason Mount – who United spent big money on last summer.

Although a team can never have enough creative players, the money that would be used on Olmo could be better spent elsewhere as the Manchester club are in need of centre-backs and a number nine.