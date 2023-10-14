Man City ready to challenge Barcelona for Spain international next summer

Premier League champions Man City will make a move for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo next summer if the Spain international becomes available.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the summer window of 2024 is a realistic opportunity for the Manchester club to land their long-term target.

Rumours have begun to circulate ahead of the winter transfer window regarding the Spanish star with Arsenal and Chelsea also being linked with a potential move for Olmo. There is also interest from Spain with Barcelona among the favourites to land the 25-year-old next summer.

Olmo is under contract at RB Leipzig until June 2027 after penning renewed terms back in June. The German club are prepared for his eventual sale and hope that a good EURO 2024 campaign next summer will boost his price tag even more.

Olmo has made an impressive start to this season with Leipzig scoring five goals and assisting another one during the four matches he has played. A knee injury has kept him out of action since early September but he is likely to stay at the club until at least the summer.

A January move will not be approved by the Bundesliga club having lost so many key stars this summer as Man City will be considered the favourites to land the Spain international following EURO 2024.