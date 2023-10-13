Man City heading clutch of six clubs to sign sought after Spanish international

It isn’t often that the best footballing talents become available on the marketplace, however, when they do, there’s bound to be a queue of suitors for their services.

From a player’s perspective, he needs to understand the potential project he’s going to, his role in it, the likelihood of silverware and his financial remuneration – not necessarily in that order – before coming to a decision on what’s next.

If money is his motivation then the decision becomes relatively simple given that a player will go to the club that pays him the most. If he has more ambition than that, then coming to a swift decision is all the more difficult.

For RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, it appears that the second scenario will be the one that will author any decision to leave the Bundesliga outfit.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal), the Spanish international is not only being courted by Man City, but he also has admirers at Arsenal, Chelsea and Spanish trio Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The outlet suggest that it’s the Citizens in the box seat at this stage, and the appeal of playing for the reigning European and English champions is obvious.

Sport Bild also note that the player is considering a change of scenery, so there’s every chance that an auction will be the result of Olmo being put up for sale.