Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal could seek transfer to replace struggling star

There has been some recent Arsenal transfer news involving the Gunners moving to sign a new left-back this summer after some unconvincing form from Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it’s a possibility.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested there has not yet been a decision on Zinchenko specifically, even if some outlets have claimed the Ukraine international’s future could be in some doubt, but a left-back does seem to be in Arsenal’s plans for the summer.

For now, Romano doesn’t have any specific names, but he says Arsenal will hold further internal discussions soon to work out if they are definitely going to make that position a priority, and one imagines more specific targets will come after that, depending on how talks progress.

“As has been reported, I can confirm that it’s a possibility for Arsenal to go for a new left-back in the summer. It’s not guaranteed yet because they still have to hold more meetings to discuss their summer plans, but a new left-back is one of the possibilities for the summer transfer window,” Romano said.

“There’s also been some speculation about the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko but my understanding is that nothing has been discussed yet with him – the full focus is on the final weeks of the season before that.”

Zinchenko transfer: Time for Arsenal to make a change?

Zinchenko initially looked an exciting signing for Arsenal when he joined from Manchester City last season, but it’s fair to say his second season at the Emirates Stadium has not been nearly as good as his first.

Jakub Kiwior has filled in well at left-back, suggesting he could be a more solid option in that position for the long term, though he’s more of a centre-back, which could mean a new signing is the best option.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber can also play there but also favour other positions, while Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares are two left-backs currently out on loan who seem unlikely to feature in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.