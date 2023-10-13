Dominik Szoboszlai is one reason why Man City target won’t be sold in January

Man City have interest in RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo but the German club will not allow the 25-year-old to leave the Bundesliga in January.

Rumours have begun to circulate ahead of the winter transfer window regarding the Spanish star with Arsenal and Chelsea also being linked with a potential move for the Leipzig star. There is also interest from Spain with Barcelona among the favourites to land Olmo next summer.

However, according to Football Insider, RB Leipzig are reluctant to let Olmo leave the club in January having already lost key players such as Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai to Premier League clubs during the summer.

Olmo has made an impressive start to his season with Leipzig scoring five goals and assisting another one during the four matches he has played. A knee injury has kept him out of action since early September but he is likely to stay at the club until at least the summer.

The midfielder is under contract at Leipzig until June 2027 after penning renewed terms back in June, but where he goes next, remains to be seen.