Manchester United are keen on the RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness, Manchester United have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old Spanish international. The player has been linked with clubs like Barcelona as well.

Olmo has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United will have to pay up if they want to secure his services.

It is no secret that they need a quality playmaker in the summer. Christian Eriksen has barely had any opportunities this season and he is likely to move on in the summer. Manchester United need a creator like Olmo and he will help open up defences for the Red Devils.

The Spanish international is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He has proven himself in the Bundesliga in recent seasons and he will look to take the next step in his career now.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to pay the asking price for him at the end of the season. There is no doubt that they have the financial muscle to afford the player.

Dani Olmo linked with Barcelona as well

Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to his homeland could be an attractive option for the player as well. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies next season.

Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding and they might need some time before they can compete for league titles and the Champions league trophy.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Even though Barcelona pose a considerable threat in the race to sign the player, Manchester United might fancy their chances of winning the transfer pursuit because of their financial muscle. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they might struggle to trigger the player’s €60 million release clause.