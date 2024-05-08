Thomas Tuchel opens up on Premier League return amid Man United interest

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has addressed the rumours linking him with a return to the Premier League.

The German manager is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.

After failing to win the league with Bayern, the manager has come under scrutiny for his time at the Allianz Arena.

However, the former Chelsea manager could still end up with the Champions League trophy this season.

His Bayern Munich team face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night.

After the 2-2 draw in the first leg in Germany, both teams have a chance of making to through to the final at Wembley.

Tuchel has been linked with a return to the Premier League, as Chelsea and Manchester United both could be looking for a new manager in the summer.

The Blues have struggled under Mauricio Pochettino and their inconsistent form has been evident throughout the season.

As for the Red Devils, they have failed to improve on their last season performance under Erik ten Hag.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel told TNT Sports on where he will be next season:

“It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern.”

“We took this position and there’s a pact we are not doubting, the initiative came from the club and so it is and I’m fine with it.”

Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly a fan of the German manager.

With ten Hag facing an uncertain future at the club, Tuchel could be in line for a return to the Premier League to take charge at Old Trafford.

On his potential return to the Premier League, Tuchel told TNT Sports, as reported by Romano:

“I’d rather not answer… but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure.”

“It was a very, very special time in England.”

Tuchel has genuine interest from Man United

The 50-year-old tactician is a fan of Premier League football and it would not be surprising to see him back in England.

In a subtle way, he has expressed his desire of making a return to English football and that should come as an encouragement to clubs looking to appoint him.

The former Chelsea manager guided the Blues to a famous Champions League win against Man City in the final.