Erik ten Hag sack: Man United now just 4/1 to change manager just before FA Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks like a man in danger of losing his job very soon after last night’s humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace.

Things could soon get even worse for the Red Devils as they face an in-form Arsenal side in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend, with fans likely to be fearing something similar to the 5-0 defeat they suffered at home to Liverpool a couple of seasons ago.

As such, Ladbrokes now have it at just 4/1 that Ten Hag is sacked before Man Utd’s FA Cup final clash against Manchester City that’s coming up in just under three weeks’ time.

United lost to City in last season’s game at Wembley, and we’re surely heading for a repeat as Pep Guardiola’s side look as unbeatable as ever at the moment.

If United play anywhere near as badly as they did at Palace, there’s surely no hope of them surviving against City later this month.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We’d be absolutely amazed if Ten Hag is still in United’s dugout come the start of next season… the odds suggest there’s even a chance he gets the boot before their FA Cup final against Man City.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Erik ten Hag to be sacked before FA Cup final – 4/1

Erik ten Hag NOT to be managing Manchester United on the opening day of next season – 1/5