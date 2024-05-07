Manchester United were comfortably beaten by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Oliver Glasner’s men.

Erik ten Hag’s season goes from bad to worse as his team suffered their 13th Premier League defeat of the season, which is a club record.

The Premier League giants have conceded 81 goals this season, which is the highest total in club’s history since 1976-77.

It seems like nothing can go right for the Red Devils with their injury list piling up and their fit players not showing their best form.

Man United are currently eighth in the league and they would be hoping that the season ends as soon as possible.

Ten Hag told Sky after the match, as reported by Ben Jacobs:

“It’s clear, this is underperforming. It’s by far not good enough. We are very disappointed. We should have kept fighting like the fans did.

“I will keep fighting. I prepared the team in the best way I could do. It was by far not good enough and I have to take responsibility for that. I will find energy and prepare for Sunday’s game [against Arsenal].

When asked if he can turn it around at Old Trafford, the under-fire manager said:

“Absolutely [I am the right manager to turn things around]. If the right players are available then we have a good squad. But when we miss almost our entire backline then we have problems.”

Crystal Palace have now done the league double over Man United.

The latest defeat has put Man United’s goal difference in negative and qualification for Europe next season is looking highly unlikely.

Man United looked out of ideas

Man United’s loss drops them to eighth position, outside of the European spots, with three games left, including Sunday’s tough meeting against Arsenal.

The Red Devils looked woeful against Palace and even with so much experience, they looked like an inexperienced and under prepared team.

The most obvious example was Casemiro’s dismal performance in central defense. While the players are obviously somewhat to blame, the manager should also be held accountable for playing him out of position and leaving him to struggle for the whole of the match.