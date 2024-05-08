Man City star Bernardo Silva takes transfer decision amid exit rumours

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

Silva has been connected with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as far as speculation in the media goes.

Th Portugal international is one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players and one of the first names on the team sheet.

However, his future remains uncertain at the club if latest reports are to be believed.

The 29-year-old has helped the Premier League club win five Premier League titles, two FA Cup and a Champions League.

The midfielder is keen on a new challenge away from the club with La Liga giants Barcelona seen as his next potential destination.

According to Sport, in light of his ongoing links to Barcelona, Silva wants his future settled before the end of the Euro 2024 this summer.

The former Monaco midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to the Catalan club that would see him get reunited with Portugal teammate Joao Felix and former Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The Portuguese midfielder has set a deadline of 14 July, by which he would want his future to be settled.

Even though Barcelona lead the race to sign the player, they would face serious competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

The La Liga club would have to generate funds through player sales in order to go through with their transfer business.

As for PSG, they are financially well equipped to sign the midfielder in the summer.

Man City would struggle to replace Silva

Man City’s interest in West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta makes complete sense now as they could possibly be planning for life without Silva.

If he leaves the Etihad Stadium this summer, Man City would find it hard to find someone of his quality in the market.

Silva’s versatility and intelligence is rare, his passing quality and ability to find spaces in close areas sets him apart from other midfielders.