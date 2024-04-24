Arsenal expert Charles Watts says he expects Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is more likely to join Barcelona than seal a move to the Gunners this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts discussed Arsenal’s plans to add some spark to their attack this summer, acknowledging the north London club’s interest in youthful Premier League duo Michael Olise and Pedro Neto.

However, Watts is not convinced by the rather surprising transfer rumours we’ve seen about Man City star Silva also being on Arsenal’s radar, with the journalist explaining that if the Portugal international is to leave the Etihad Stadium, it would more likely be for Barcelona.

Silva has been a star player for City for many years now and could surely be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, though Pep Guardiola will surely be keen to avoid selling to a title rival again, having done so with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko back in summer 2022.

Silva transfer to Arsenal looks unlikely, says Watts

“We could see Arsenal target an attacking player this summer and that’s inevitably led to plenty of speculation, so I thought I’d provide an update on what I’m hearing,” Watts said.

“I’ve seen a few surprising reports linking Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva with Arsenal, but I have no idea where that has come from. I can’t see any way of that happening. If he does eventually go anywhere, you would think he will finally end up at Barcelona.”

Barca would surely do well to add a talent like Silva to their squad as well, and AFC may feel it’s better to let that particular player go and focus on younger talents like Olise and Neto, who could have years ahead of them left at this level.

Silva, by contrast, has probably peaked now and has won all there is to win in the game at City, so might not have the same motivation to reach the very top with Arsenal.