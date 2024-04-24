West Ham are in talks with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes looks set to leave the London club at the end of the season.

The Scot has done a great job at the London Stadium but many fans have had enough of the 60-year-old’s style of play considering the creative players they have within their squad.

West Ham are currently keeping an eye on the manager market ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and this week held talks with Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach is set to turn the Hammers down, reports the Mirror, as the 39-year-old is still in contention for jobs such as Liverpool and Chelsea.

It would be very impressive if West Ham did land Amorim but a more realistic appointment seems to be former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

Julen Lopetegui linked to West Ham

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the London club have been in talks with the Spanish coach for months as they search for Moyes’ replacement. The 57-year-old has mostly been living in England since his exit from Wolves in order to perfect the English language.

Lopetegui left Molineux in bizarre circumstances at the start of this season due to the Premier League club being unable to invest as much as he wanted into their playing squad.

The Spanish coach is not the most exciting appointment for West Ham but there is still some way to go before a new manager is confirmed.