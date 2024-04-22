West Ham United are ready to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the season.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, they have already identified a potential replacement for the Scottish manager and Julen Lopetegui is close to securing an agreement with the Premier League club.

Lopetegui has managed Wolves in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if he can impress at West Ham in the coming seasons. He has managed big clubs like Porto, Real Madrid and Sevilla in the past. There is no doubt that the 57-year-old is good enough to manage West Ham as well.

The Hammers have a quality squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to compete for trophies consistently and qualify for European football as well.

David Moyes has failed to get the best out of his team this season and the Hammers have underperformed in the league. It is no surprise that the club hierarchy is looking to bring in an upgrade on the Scottish manager now.

Julen Lopetegui could improve West Ham

Lopetegui has proven his quality over the years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club. The Hammers have a talented squad and they should be competing in the Europa League consistently. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish manager can come in and galvanise the team next season.

Lopetegui is expected to sign a three-year contract with West Ham and both parties have already held talks. Negotiations have now accelerated and an agreement could be reached soon.