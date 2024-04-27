West Ham United’s managerial target set to be snapped up by European giants

Reports from The Guardian suggest that Julen Lopetegui is on the brink of becoming the new manager of AC Milan, despite engaging in discussions with West Ham United regarding the possibility of replacing David Moyes.

The Spanish tactician, formerly of Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves, has been in talks with both clubs, but it appears his preference lies with the Serie A side.

The Guardian’s website recently disclosed that Lopetegui’s negotiations with West Ham, particularly with club chairman David Sullivan, were viewed positively. However, his heart seems set on taking the helm at the San Siro, where Stefano Pioli’s tenure is rumoured to be coming to an end.

While the Hammers are eager to secure a new manager before parting ways with David Moyes, they find themselves facing obstacles in their pursuit. Lopetegui’s apparent preference for AC Milan, coupled with a divided opinion among West Ham’s board members regarding his suitability for the role, has seemingly put him out of contention for the job.

West Ham United struggling to find replacement for David Moyes

This development follows West Ham’s recent publicised pursuit of Ruben Amorim, who ultimately rejected their advances, leaving them scrambling for alternatives. The public nature of their managerial search, combined with their inability to secure their primary targets, has drawn criticism, with pundits branding their approach as “disrespectful.”

Furthermore, the delay in appointing Moyes’s successor risks alienating other potential candidates, with managers like Paulo Fonseca attracting interest from other clubs, such as Marseille. Meanwhile, reported potential options like Marco Silva (Fulham manager) and Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart) are already employed elsewhere, leaving West Ham in a precarious position.