TalkSPORT has officially revealed that David Moyes will be a part of their expert panel to cover Euro 2024 this summer.

The Scottish manager is set tot leave West Ham United at the end of the season after the club confirmed his departure.

The Hammers have been looking for a new manager for quite some time and it looks like their search has ended with the club deciding to go with former Wolves and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.

Moyes’ tenure at the London Stadium was hugely success as he guided the east-London club to a Europa Conference League win, their first major trophy in 42-years.

However, the former Everton and Manchester United manager has wasted no time in securing a new job.

Even before his exit from West Ham, the 61-year-old has landed a new job.

Moyes will join the likes of Graeme Souness and Ally McCoist in the Scottish contingent on talkSPORT.

And when the domestic campaign ends, he can’t wait to get started on the platform.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “With the distinct lack of Scottish football voices on talkSPORT for the Euros tournament – just the five so far with Ally, Alan, Shebahn, Jim and Graeme in the mix – I’m delighted to be another Scot flying the flag for my home team on the best sports network.

“The more the merrier, eh?”

West Ham boss has previous experience of punditry

In the past, he has also featured on talkSPORT, BBC, STV, Sky Sports, and Premier Sports.

Moyes is high respected for his opinions in the game. His brilliant work at West Ham has made him one of the best managers in the history of the club.

His departure from the London Stadium is unfortunate as it feels like he has not been rewarded for the impressive work he has done.

On June 14, Scotland will play Germany as the host nation to begin the European Championship.