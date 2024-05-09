Agents of Premier League hero have met West Ham to discuss move

With it already having been announced that David Moyes is leaving West Ham this summer, the club can’t waste any time in identifying transfer targets for Julen Lopetegui, who is expected to be named as the new Hammers boss shortly.

Last summer, the East Londoners still hadn’t signed a player going into the final days before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, but they pulled a few rabbits out of the hat.

West Ham to sign Wilfried Zaha?

Surely, Lopetegui will want to start on the front foot in that regard, and that probably explains whey Wilfried Zaha’s agents were in London to meet with the club.

According to Knees Up Mother Brown, the representatives of the player didn’t meet with any other club, and it would suggest that a Premier League return is in the offing for the former Crystal Palace man who is currently plying his trade at Turkish Super Lig side, Galatasaray.

It’s believed that West Ham were interested in the player once before but a move never materialised.

A switch to East London looks to be a foregone conclusion now.