Newcastle eye move for 18 goal striker to replace Callum Wilson

Newcastle have reportedly initiated contact with Bournemouth over a possible move for Dominic Solanke.

Solanke has been in red hot form for the Cherries this season and has scored 18 Premier League goals in 36 appearances, compared to last season where he only scored six times.

The 26-year-old is arguably in the best form of his career and has really found his feet at Bournemouth following a difficult spell at Liverpool.

Newcastle keen on Solanke

Bournemouth are having a brilliant season under Andoni Iraola and currently sit tenth in the table with two games remaining, with Solanke’s goals contributing massively to their league position.

The forward’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed and he is sure to attract interest from bigger clubs in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT report that Newcastle have made initial contact over the possibility of a move, and to ascertain if Solanke would be open to a move to St James’ Park.

The report adds that the Magpies are looking to move Callum Wilson on this summer with his contract expiring in 2025 and it’s believed there’s initial interest from his former club Bournemouth.

Wilson isn’t the only striker who could be leaving the north east this summer, and there have been some doubts surrounding Alexander Isak.

Isak has been in superb form this season, scoring 20 league goals, with only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland having more.

The Sweden international is reportedly on the shortlist of a number of clubs, but the expectation is he stays and could sign a new and improved contract.

GIVEMESPORT add that even if Isak stays the Magpies will still look to sign another striker to help bolster the ranks at the top end of the pitch, as they hopefully prepare to embark on another European campaign next season.