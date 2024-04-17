Tottenham register ‘concrete’ interest in potential Harry Kane replacement

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are apparently at odds over a summer transfer for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

With 19 goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, the attacker has begun to draw a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are now “concretely” interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, according to a Football Insider report, after being pleased by his performances this season.

Tottenham are looking to sign a new striker this summer as they have still not managed to replace Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich last summer.

The North London club wants to sign a striker in the summer to ease the burden of scoring goals from Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

According to the report, Tottenham intend to use “huge sums of money” to buy a new striker this summer in an attempt to sign Solanke.

Despite their goal of obtaining a cost of over £60 million for their top player, Bournemouth may ultimately settle for a sum of approximately £45 million.

The striker has impressed Tottenham and Arsenal

Solanke has been outstanding this season, leading The Cherries in goal scoring in all competitions with an astounding 19 goals.

He has scored 17 goals in the Premier League, which is just three fewer than Golden Boot contenders Cole Palmer (20) and Erling Haaland (20).

Arsenal are reportedly also keen to land the Premier League player, though, and they may launch a formal bid to do so in the the summer, according to Football Insider.

Tottenham face competition for his signing

The report also claims that West Ham United are preparing a raid for him, meaning that the Lilywhites will have to contend with strong opposition from their rivals to complete any possible deal for him.

The striker would be a valuable addition to the Spurs squad and provide them with the firepower they need upfront.

Attacking players have excelled under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham this season which should encourage Solanke to choose the North London club.