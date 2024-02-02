Newcastle United had a quiet January transfer window with no big name arriving at St. James Park.

Most of the Premier League teams were cautious with their business in January because of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs). The Magpies spent £120 million in the last summer transfer window.

Without selling a big name player, they could not afford to sign someone. Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier were linked with moves away from the club, to Saudi Arabia and Bayern Munich respectively, but both stayed at the club in the end.

Even though there wasn’t much going on this transfer window, Newcastle were still linked to several big name players in England and Europe.

Eddie Howe’s team could reignite their interest in the summer in some of the players linked with them.

Joshua Kimmich

The January transfer window saw several players linked to Newcastle, including Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Eddie Howe’s team had reportedly shown interest in signing the player, who will only have a year remaining on his contract come summer time, according to SportBild.

As per the source, the player and the club have not yet had “concrete discussions” over a potential extension. Consequently, Newcastle may try to capitalize on this when the summer window opens.

Dominic Solanke

Another player linked with Newcastle was Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. The striker has been in red-hot form this season and has been one of the players of the season in the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle reportedly made an enquiry for the Bournemouth striker this month, but the Premier League team rejected it. Given that Bournemouth have a long-term deal with him through 2027, the Cherries may demand a high asking price.

He could be the player to replace Callum Wilson at the club and challenge Alexander Isak for a place in the starting line up.

Amadou Onana

Another midfield player who was linked to Newcastle in the January transfer window was Onana, who plays for Everton and was reportedly on a shortlist of possible targets, according to The Telegraph.

According to the report, the midfielder is not happy at Goodison Park. Everton have reportedly put a £50 million price tag on Onana in an attempt to generate money to avoid being caught off guard by Premier League financial regulations again.

Onana caught the attention of other big clubs in January like Arsenal and Manchester United and the summer transfer window could see a bidding war for the Belgian midfielder.