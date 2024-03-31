Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been mentioned as potential destinations for the German international and journalist Dean Jones feels that the player would prefer to join Manchester City over Liverpool.

He claims that Pep Guardiola could prove to be a decisive factor. The 29-year-old midfielder has played under the Spanish manager and he is likely to be keen on a reunion.

He said to Give Me Sport: “If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion. “The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up. “With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play.

“I also have a feeling that he has had Manchester City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that.”

Kimmich is highly rated by the Manchester City manager and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Premier League champions. He is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as the right back. Manchester City need to add more quality and depth to their squad and the German international should prove to be a useful acquisition.

Liverpool need someone like Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool need to bring in someone like him as well. They need more depth in the defensive midfield department and the right-back area. Signing an experienced campaigner like Kimmich could prove to be a wise decision. He has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact.

The midfielder has already proven his quality in Germany and he will feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and try out a new challenge. He is certainly good enough enough to succeed in English football, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.