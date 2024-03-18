World-class Bayern Munich star ready to leave for Liverpool, Man United not an option

Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Joshua Kimmich this summer according to reports out of Germany, and the midfielder is also open to leaving.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and there have still been no talks over a new deal.

This means that the upcoming summer is the ideal time to sell Kimmich and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, if a suitable offer comes in for the Germany star, Bayern Munich will accept it.

It is believed that the Bayern star is only open to joining one of five clubs, with talks with some of them having already happened.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the projects Kimmich would like to be a part of; while Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are no goes for the 29-year-old.

Joshua Kimmich open to Liverpool move

Kimmich has been at Bayern for nine years, therefore, a move would be a big change for the midfielder.

Out of the clubs the player is open to joining, Liverpool would be the best next step for the Germany international. The Reds lack quality defensive midfielders with Wataru Endo carrying the load in that role for Jurgen Klopp this season.

Kimmich would be perfect for this role and would fit seemingly into the Reds’ current system.

However, Klopp is leaving at the end of the season, which means there will be a lot of unknowns at Anfield next season, which could impact his chances of a move to Merseyside.