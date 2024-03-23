Wolves set to hold firm as Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool queue up for midfielder

Reports recently emerged stating that Manchester United have identified Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as a potential replacement for Casemiro this summer.

Joao Gomes joined Wolves from Flamengo for £15 million during the winter transfer window of 2023, assuming the midfield role previously held by Ruben Neves. And with some stellar performances in the Wolves shirt, he’s now on the radar of some of the elite clubs in the Premier League.

The Mirror detailed that Wolves value Joao Gomes at £40 million, however, sources close to FootballTransfers have revealed that Manchester United will need to increase their offer significantly beyond £40 million to secure the services of Wolves midfielder Gomes ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Midlands club are unwilling to engage in negotiations at such a price and is seeking a much higher fee for the player, who is under contract at Molineux until 2028.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay well over £40m for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes

The potential departure of Pedro Neto in the summer for £60 million is expected to influence Wolves’ bargaining position regarding bids for Joao Gomes. If Neto leaves, Wolves will likely have more leverage in negotiations for Gomes.

Previously, FootballTransfers indicated that Manchester City are in the lead for the Portugal international, with interest also coming from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Manchester United interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana

Manchester United have set their sights on Everton’s Amadou Onana as a potential midfield signing, especially with uncertainties surrounding Casemiro’s future.

In Erik ten Hag’s second season at the helm of the Premier League giants, they’ve faced significant challenges, leading to a reevaluation of their priorities, particularly strengthening the defensive line and holding midfield position.

Simultaneously, Everton are contending with financial constraints and may need to consider parting ways with key players. So they could prefer to do business with Everton as a deal for the Belgian would likely be cheaper.