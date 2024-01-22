West Ham are in the market for a striker and talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke would be a great signing for the Hammers.

The Cherries star is having a fantastic season, scoring 12 goals across 20 Premier League matches, and is attracting interest from several clubs.

The Daily Star reported in December that Arsenal could try to sign Solanke this month if they are unable to do a deal with Brentford for Ivan Toney. While West Ham are also said to be interested in the striker.

The report says that Bournemouth value the former Liverpool star at £50m, which will likely delay any transfer until the summer.

Speaking about Solanke, Agbonlahor has said that the Cherries striker is good enough to play for a top-six club in the Premier League but may fit in at the level just under that.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa player said: “I like him. I think he is not top-six level for me, but after that, I would say like a West Ham, he would do a job at West Ham I feel.”