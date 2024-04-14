Agbonlahor claims £75m Premier League forward could soon join Tottenham

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed he could see Brentford striker Ivan Toney sealing a transfer to Tottenham this summer.

The England international has been hugely impressive during his time at Brentford and it makes sense that he’s been linked with so many big clubs in recent months, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United among the main names thought to be targeting him.

Toney is now heading towards the final year of his contract with Brentford, so his asking price could even drop this summer after talk of Brentford wanting as much as £100m for him back in January.

There has been talk of Toney being worth around £75m, but one imagines there’s got to be a realistic chance of that falling to perhaps £50m due to the fact that he could leave on a free transfer in summer 2025.

Toney transfer: Tottenham next for the Brentford front-man?

Agbonlahor has discussed Toney’s future and seems to think Spurs could be a realistic next move for him.

“I’d want to move, because another year at a Brentford team where they’re underperforming,” said Agbonlahor.

“You can tell by watching him, and when he speaks in interviews, he wants out. And another year is a long time. He’ll think to himself, ‘I can go in the summer and still get really good money.

“He’ll go and get 150 to 200 grand a week, it might be Chelsea or Spurs. He’s going to get the signing-on fees as well. Spurs should be going all out for him. Because they can’t keep with Richarlison, who I don’t think is good enough for them.

“Son on the left, you can have Toney down the middle, you’ve got [James] Maddison behind. On the right you’ve got options. They’ll have [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Brennan] Johnson, whoever else you want to maybe bring in there.”

THFC fans would surely be pretty happy with this, but would Toney pick them over other top clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea if they were to enter the running for his signature?