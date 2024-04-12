Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the move for the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old striker has been linked with the move away from Brentford and the top clubs are keeping tabs on him. Initially, it was reported that he could cost around £80 million at the end of the season.

However, a report from HITC claims that Brentford have now reduced their asking price to £50 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Chelsea come forward with an official proposal to sign the striker in the summer.

Toney is certainly one of the best attackers in the league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable as well. The 28-year-old will be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League, and he is well-settled in English football.

Ivan Toney would improve Arsenal and Chelsea

The England international could transform Arsenal and Chelsea in the final third. Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has not been at his best this season. Apart from his goalscoring ability, Toney will add creativity and hold-up play to the Arsenal attack.

At Chelsea, he could replace the Nicolas Jackson in the side. The former Villarreal striker has been quite underwhelming and Toney could prove to be an upgrade.

The 28-year-old striker will want to compete at a higher level at the stage of his career and a move to Arsenal or Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for him. They have the quality and the resources to compete for trophies and the England international will want to join them.

It will be interesting to see if the clubs are willing to pay the asking price for the striker at the end of the season.