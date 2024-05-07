Newcastle United star Lewis Hall is reportedly a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund and could leave after just a year at St James’ Park.

Hall joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea last summer with the deal set to become permanent at the end of the season for around £30m.

The 19-year-old has struggled to break into Eddie Howe’s side this season, making 15 appearances in the Premier League, with just 505 minutes of match action.

Hall a shock target for Dortmund?

The Magpies, like many other clubs will be drawing up their plans for the upcoming transfer window and deciding which players to sign and which ones to sell.

Having only joined last summer, Hall isn’t a name you would expect to leave the club, however GIVEMESPORT have reported he’s emerged as a target for German giants Dortmund.

They report that Dortmund are monitoring Hall’s situation at St James’ Park and have apparently been made aware his future is unclear, despite being set to make his move to the north east permanent this summer.

GIVEMESPORT add Hall won’t join another Premier League club on loan next season, so Newcastle would allow him to move abroad if if they can’t find space for him in the starting line-up.

Hall actually played against Dortmund for Newcastle in the Champions League group stages earlier this season, with the report adding the Germans would be more inclined to move for Hall if they don’t make Ian Maatsen’s loan permanent.

Hall came through the academy at Chelsea and impressed in a struggling side last season, before being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and joining Newcastle on loan.

Crystal Palace had shown interest in Hall and he appeared set go to Selhurst Park on loan before that deal collapsed due to complications with Chelsea’s pursuit of Michael Olise.