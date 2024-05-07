European football needed for Newcastle to land exciting £60m-rated attacker

It’s been quite the season for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side, and with just three games left of their 2023/24 Premier League season, the Magpies are doing their upmost to try and end the season on a high.

Newcastle have lost just two of the last six – against table-toppers Arsenal and Crystal Palace – and are vying with the likes of Man United, who they play next, for a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Were they to get back into European competition, that might just persuade Palace’s Michael Olise that they’re a club worth playing for.

Newcastle want Michael Olise

The Daily Mail note that if the £60m-rated ace were to leave the Eagles, he wants Champions League football, but with Newcastle clearly still going places, a Europa League berth as well as a decent financial package could be enough.

It’s obvious why Howe is tracking the player, and he showed again on Monday night against Man United just why he is so highly rated.

Power, pace and a true eye for goal, he has become a handful for any defence, with Palace owner, Steve Parish, and manager, Oliver Glasner, surely hell bent on trying to keep their man for another season at least.

Glasner is starting to show exactly what he’s made of managerially, with Palace being one of the form teams in the English top-flight at present.

Aside from the wins over United and Newcastle, they’ve thrashed West Ham 5-2, won away at Liverpool and drawn at Craven Cottage.

Were the season half a dozen games longer, there’s every change that Palace might have got into Europe themselves, and that’s surely the line that the powers that be at Selhurst Park will be using when it comes to the end of the season and the vultures start circling again.