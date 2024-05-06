Video: Michael Olise sits down Casemiro as Man United carved open

Crystal Palace have taken an early lead against Man United in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park courtesy of a Michael Olise strike.

The home side have been in great form of late and came into Monday night’s match as the favourites. Oliver Glasner’s men have been the better of the two teams in the early stages and made that count with a goal.

Olise sat down Casemiro following a throw-in and had a free run at the United goal before scoring.

It was far too easy for the winger to score and it once again highlights the weaknesses of this current Man United team.

