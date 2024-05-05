Crystal Palace identify Arsenal star as ideal Michael Olise replacement

Crystal Palace reportedly would like to sign Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson if Michael Olise does depart in the summer window.

The Eagles have had a very disappointing season as they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, although they have produced three wins in their last four games.

Their biggest issue this season has been their lacklustre attack, scoring just 45 goals so far, one of the worst attacking outputs in the league.

They haven’t been helped by injuries to two of their best players, Olise and Eberechi Eze, with the former making just 16 appearances in the Premier League.

Despite his unavailability, the right winger still produced seven goals and four assists, showing why Manchester City were heavily linked with the player last year.

But that interest isn’t going anywhere anytime soon with several top clubs expected to enquire about the French star in the summer.

Crystal Palace identify Olise replacement

According to a report from Football Transfers, Crystal Palace have already identified a potential replacement for the 22-year-old, Arsenal’s Nelson.

The English winger has been on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s squad for years, almost breaking through on several occasions but ultimately failing to show the consistency required when given the opportunity.

With the squad now expanding, the Gunners may consider selling the 24-year-old despite him only just signing a new contract last year.