INEOS tracking £60m-rated attacker, Man United eyeing summer move

Manchester United remain keen on signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United owners INEOS are already tracking the player and they are well informed on his situation. Manchester United are unlikely to be the only club king on signing him this summer and they are aware of the competition they will face this summer.

The winger has a release clause in the region of £60 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to trigger it. It is no secret that the Red Devils will need to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho and Antony have been quite underwhelming since their big-money moves to Old Trafford and both players could leave the club permanently in the summer.

Man United need someone like Michael Olise

Manchester United need to bring in more quality in the wide areas, and the French attacker could prove to be a superb option. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. Olise will add technical ability, vision, flair and goals from the flanks.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be an attractive option for the player as well. He has proven his quality with Crystal Palace and he is likely to thrive at Manchester United as well.

Competing for trophies with a big club will be an attractive proposition for the young winger, and he will probably hope that Manchester United can finalise an agreement with Crystal Palace soon.

A move to Old Trafford will be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Manchester United will be desperate to get back into the Champions League next season and they need quality players at their disposal. Signing players like Olise will be a step in the right direction.