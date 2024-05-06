Video: Another Casemiro error leads to Olise rocket, Man United being hammered

Man United are being hammered at Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace as Michael Olise has just added a fourth for the Eagles following another Casemiro mistake. 

The winger opened the scoring on the night after sitting Casemiro down and the game has come full circle. Goals from Mateta and Mitchell brought the score up to 3-0 and now Olise has netted the fourth with another sweet strike.

It was another Casemiro error that led to the goal as Munoz stole the ball easily from the 32-year-old in the Palace half before picking put Olise centrally.

The Man United star has had an awful game and will want it to end as soon as possible.

Watch: Casemiro error helps Crystal Palace net a fourth goal

