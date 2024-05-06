“Bring him off” – Jamie Carragher has enough of “embarrassing” Man United star

Man United trailed Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday night and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher had enough of watching Casemiro after the first 45 minutes.

The Brazilian is having a terrible season at Old Trafford and was once again atrocious in the first half in South London on Monday night. The 32-year-old was sat down by Michael Olise for the Eagles’ opening goal of the game, an action Carragher labelled “embarrassing”.

Casemiro was out of position for the match as he has been filling in at centre-back due to Man United’s injury crisis in that position. However, Carragher believes that his role in the opening goal has nothing to do with that and has called for the Brazil star to be taken off.

“He is playing out of position tonight but this has nothing to do with playing out of position. That could be a holding midfield role. That is embarrassing, they need to bring him off,” the pundit said on Sky Sports‘ coverage of the match.

When asked if Ten Hag can take Casemiro off given Man United’s injury issues, Carragher replied: “Nothing could be worse than Casemiro playing centre-back in this second half. Put Wan-Bissaka in the middle and bring someone on at full-back.”

Casemiro likely to leave Man United this summer

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe overseeing operations at Man United this summer, big changes are likely to come at Old Trafford. The Ineos CEO will first need to decide on the future of Erik ten Hag before signing and selling players.

Casemiro will be one of the first names on the transfer list due to his awful season and tonight’s performance so far has highlighted his weaknesses once again.

The 32-year-old is beyond his best and is unable to keep up with the pace at the highest level anymore. A move to Saudi Arabia is the most likely option for the midfielder but it remains to be seen if clubs from that region make a move this summer.