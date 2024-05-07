Man United star told he has only three games left in top level football

After Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 4-0 on Monday Night, Casemiro was told he has only three games left at top level football.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who lost 4-0 against Palace, employed the Brazilian midfielder as an emergency centre-back against the Eagles.

The midfielder was exposed by the Palace attackers who enjoyed playing against the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Casemiro moved from Real Madrid to Man United in 2022, but this season has seen a sharp decline in his form.

Michael Olise’s skillful maneuvering around the defense caught him off guard for Palace’s opening goal as Oliver Glasner’s men eased past the Red Devils.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher was critical of Casemiro’s performance and told the player that he does not have enough time left in top level football.

While speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said, as reported by The Mirror:

“Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two league games and the cup final – then go to the MLS or Saudi.

“I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they have to tell him: this has to stop. We are watching one of the greats of the modern times, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, Kroos and Modric alongside him.

“I am nowhere near on what that man has achieved, winning Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid. But I always remember something when I retired myself, there’s a saying I always remember: Leave the football, before the football leaves you. The football has left him at this top level. He has to call it a day and move.”

Carragher encouraged Real Madrid’s five-time Champions League winner Casemiro to quit European football this summer, even though his contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2026.

Man United have suffered throughout this season with the Red Devils failing to find consistent form.

Injuries to key players have not helped their cause but they have been terrible with their good enough resources and players available to them.

Palace defeat puts Man United manager under more pressure

The defeat against Palace was another reminder to ten Hag that his job at the club is not safe and rightly so.

Only a win in the FA Cup final can salvage something from an otherwise disastrous season for Man United.

However, their city rivals Manchester City and Pep Guardiola stand in their way to achieve that.