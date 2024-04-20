Man United have problem position to fill twice over before next season

The summer transfer window looms large for Man United.

With the Red Devils and Southampton having recently completed the Jason Wilcox deal, it means the new technical director can get to work at Old Trafford straight away.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will arguably want to keep a tight hold on finances whilst also ensuring that United can make some best-in-class signings in readiness for an assault on the Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

It’s a big ask, and whether it’s Erik ten Hag or someone else in the hot-seat come August, they will have their work cut out.

Casemiro and Amrabat to leave Man United

One area where they’ll need to get to work quickly is in defensive midfield.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club will not be taking up the purchase option on Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat after a disappointing campaign from the Moroccan.

Similarly, Casemiro will be allowed to move on, which means that there are two spots in the squad to fill relating to the same position.

The cachet of playing for Man United is obvious, but no player worth their salt is going to want to be signed as an immediate back-up.

That’s the scenario that the club find themselves in, however, and there’s little point in looking for a world class exponent and them perhaps a player a little lower down the food chain who might be more willing to accept a substitutes role.

Man United are an historic and storied club and to that end, they need strength in depth in all positions. Two players on an equal footing challenging each other every week to see who gets the nod to be in the starting XI.

If Sir Jim et al pitch it correctly, they could well get the two high quality players that they require to be able to interchange when needed and form an unbreakable bond with the defence that they protect.

It’s important that they do if United want to progress quickly.