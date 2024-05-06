Jamie Carragher “couldn’t quite understand” Kai Havertz penalty debate in Arsenal win

Arsenal were 3-0 winners over Bournemouth on Saturday but a lot of the chat after the full-time whistle surrounded a penalty awarded to Kai Havertz.

Just before the halftime break, the German star was brought down by Mark Travers, resulting in Arsenal receiving a penalty, which Bukayo Saka converted.

Many fans believed Havertz left his leg in and initiated the contact but that was not how the officials on the day saw it.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher couldn’t understand this chat as the former Liverpool defender thought it was a clear foul.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said about the penalty incident: “For me, I seen the furore about it, I couldn’t quite understand it because it’s a penalty. The goalkeeper comes flying out, there is no doubt he drags his foot along the floor, but why does he need to get out of the way?

“If a goalkeeper comes flying out and is daft enough to come flying out; he doesn’t touch the ball so you’re going to be in a lot of trouble.

“It’s not up to him [Havertz] to stay out of the way of the goalkeeper, it is up to the goalkeeper to stay out of the way of him.”

Kai Havertz played role in big Arsenal win

Havertz has been a huge player for Arsenal since the turn of the year and the German played a role during Saturday’s win over Bournemouth as the penalty he won led to the opening goal for the Gunners.

The three points kept Mikel Arteta’s men on top of the Premier League but Man City responded emphatically later in the day with a 5-1 win over Wolves.

With two games remaining, Arsenal lead the title race by one point but City have a game in hand. If any of the two challengers slip up now it could be curtains for their Premier League dreams as both go in search of their history over the next two weeks.