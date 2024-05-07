It’s set to be a busy transfer window for the likes of Liverpool and Man United, with one target in particular interesting both clubs.

According to CaughtOffside sources close to the deal, aside from the two Premier League giants, Newcastle United are also interested in Sporting’s excellent defender, Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool head the queue for Goncalo Inacio

The 22-year-old is apparently keen to continue his career in the Premier League and with the Portuguese outfit only wanting an achievable €60m for the player’s services, all three English top-flight sides would likely be in with a shout of signing him.

At present, Eddie Howe’s side could be said to be the project that is the furthest forward, given that Arne Slot hasn’t yet taken charge at Anfield, and after a 4-0 drubbing at Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag must know his future is on the line at Old Trafford.

That defeat was actually United’s 13th of a disastrous Premier League season, and that’s the most in a single campaign in the club’s entire history.

Whatever excuses ten Hag wishes to make about players not being available and such like, he is still the man that is meant to motivate his remaining staff to get results.

When you play for a team such as Man United you simply can’t go around losing 13 games in a season, and should the Dutchman fall on his sword at the end of the campaign the Red Devils will be at the start of a new regime too – which could affect where Inacio sees himself in 2024/25.

CaughtOffside sources nevertheless indicate that United and Liverpool, in particular, will return to the negotiating table this summer with an expectation of getting a deal done.

It’s no secret that both clubs do need reinforcements in that area of the pitch, and with Newcastle’s own incessant injuries to defenders, they too will want to have a chance of making their pitch.

One thing appears certain and that is Goncalo Inacio won’t be short of admirers once the summer transfer window opens for business on July 1.