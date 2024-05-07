Liverpool tie down 17-year-old prolific goalscorer to professional deal

For Liverpool as much as any other Premier League club, relying on youth isn’t just important, it’s vital.

Now that Financial Fair Play is playing a huge part in how clubs are approaching the transfer window, the need to try and mine gold from a club’s academy is more needed than ever.

Even if only one player per season is brought through the ranks at a particular club, that has to be seen as a success.

Liverpool sign Keyrol Figueroa on professional deal

The Reds have always held great stock in the youth talent that they have available to choose from, and the latest from the production line to sign a first-ever professional deal is Keyrol Figueroa, son of former professional, Maynor Figueroa.

According to a statement released on the official Liverpool website, the 17-year-old has now put pen to paper on a professional contract. They also note that the player is a prolific goalscorer.

Once Arne Slot takes over at Anfield, it will be interesting to see how much faith he will put in the youth players at the club.

Recently, Jurgen Klopp has given a number of young players their debut in the first-team and that can only bode well for the future.

Of course, every club needs a mix of experienced heads and youthful fearlessness and exuberance if they’re to be successful.

Liverpool arguably need to take things up a notch again once Klopp leaves, and that’s likely to be Slot’s first challenge once he walks through the doors at the club.

To that end, it’s likely to be some time before Figueroa gets his debut, however, with such a knowledgable father to advise and guide, his son is likely to have plenty of time in which to hone his skills in order to prove he’s good enough to be given a shot in the first-team.