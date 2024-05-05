Jurgen Klopp opens up on emotional Liverpool farewell

The Liverpool manager has opened up on his upcoming farewell as his time in Merseyside comes to an end.

Jurgen Klopp shocked the footballing world earlier in the season when he announced that he would be leaving Anfield after almost nine years in charge.

With this being his last season at the club, many expected him to leave with fireworks as the Reds were at one point, on track to win the quadruple.

But after a horrid past month, Liverpool have seen their chances of winning the Europa League slip away after losing to Atalanta before ruining their chances of Premier League glory with a loss against Crystal Palace before drawing with West Ham.

That hasn’t dampened the team’s spirit however as they ran rampant against Spurs on Sunday winning 4-2 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp on emotional goodbye

Speaking after the game, Klopp touched on his impending departure as he hinted at an emotional farewell on the final day.

“I was not emotional today because I know I have another [home game], that’s how it is.” He said via the Standard.

“Maybe we’ll be lucky and it’ll be pouring down with rain so we can’t stay outside after the game! You wouldn’t see [the tears].”

Liverpool’s last game of the season will take place at Anfield where the Reds will face off against Wolves.