Jurgen Klopp will do “absolutely everything” to avoid situation against Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp will travel with his Liverpool team to Aston Villa on Monday not only looking to secure three points but also to avoid getting a yellow card.

The Reds travel to Villa Park with nothing to play for as the Merseyside club have fallen out of the title race in recent weeks. However, Klopp will want to win his last two games in charge of Liverpool as Villa look to secure Champions League football for next season.

The German coach’s last game as the manager of the Premier League club will be against Wolves at Anfield on May 19 and the Liverpool boss would be banned for that match if he picks up a yellow card against Villa as he currently has two for the season.

That would be devastating for Klopp and the Liverpool fans but the German coach has vowed to do “absolutely everything” to avoid that outcome.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Klopp said via Ian Doyle: “I’ve known about that. I don’t need to be on the touchline for the last game but it would be cool! I’ll try absolutely everything to not to be in a situation.”

Emotional farewell awaits Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Although Klopp has said that it doesn’t matter if he is on the touchline or not, it really does as it would make the day at Anfield next week even more special.

The German coach has had a very successful nine years at Anfield and is a hero in the city for all he has done for it. The 56-year-old has said that his last game with Liverpool is going to be tough for him and that will be the same for the majority of the fans in the stadium.

It is unnecessary for Klopp to get booked at Villa Park on Monday as nothing is on the line so let’s hope the Liverpool boss can avoid a card so he can be on the touchline for his last game at Anfield next Sunday and give Premier League fans the scenes they want to see.