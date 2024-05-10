Liverpool make contact with agents of 26-year-old Serie A star, Juventus leading race for the midfielder

Liverpool have expressed their interest in Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners having made contact with the player’s agent over a potential summer deal.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Premier League club were impressed with Koopmeiners’ performances against them in the Europa League this season and have now taken the first steps in trying to get a deal done.

The Dutch star has been with Atalanta since 2021 and has a contract with the Italian outfit until 2027, which means the Serie A side are under no pressure to sell the midfield talent.

Liverpool are in the market for another midfielder this summer and with the 26-year-old being able to play in numerous positions in the middle of the park, that makes the Atalanta star a prime candidate for the role.

Koopmeiners is a very creative talent and has produced 15 goals alongside six assists across 46 games this season.

However, Liverpool are not leading the race for the Dutch star as the report states that Juventus are currently out in front.

Juventus leading Liverpool in race for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners

Football Insider reports that Juventus are currently leading the race to sign Koopmeiners, which offers him the chance to stay in Italy.

It remains unknown what the asking price for the midfielder will be but it will not be cheap given the player’s importance to Atalanta. With Juventus not in the best state financially, that could open the door for Liverpool but there is also another factor to consider.

Arne Slot is expected to replace Jurgen Kopp at Anfield for the 2024/25 season and that could potentially hand the Reds an advantage in the race to sign Koopmeiners. The pair previously worked together at AZ Alkmaar so the Dutch coach knows exactly what type of player he would be getting.

This is an interesting saga to keep an eye on over the summer as it remains to be seen where Koopmeiners ends up.