Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has not been a regular starter for the English club and he might need to leave the club in order to play regularly. He has made just 23 appearances in all competitions this season. Since the turn of the year, he has made just six league appearances and a player of his quality needs to play more often.

Royal has been linked with clubs like AC Milan and it will be interesting to see if the Italian giants can secure an agreement with Tottenham. As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, the North London outfit value the defender at €30 million, and it will be interesting to see if AC Milan are prepared to pay that kind of money for the defender. Royal is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he could be a useful player for AC Milan.

A move to Italy could be ideal for the Brazilian defender at this stage of his career. They will be able to provide him with more game time and help him improve. The 25-year-old is still relatively young and he is likely to develop with game time and coaching.

Tottenham have Pedro Porro as their first choice right back at the club and they have been linked with a few backup full-backs as well. Royal will fall further down the pecking order if Tottenham decide to bring in a defender in the summer. This is the ideal time for both parties to go their separate ways.

The former Barcelona defender has a lot to offer at the highest level and Milan could provide him with the platform he needs. The Italian outfit will have to tighten up at the back and signing the Spurs defender could prove to be a wise decision.