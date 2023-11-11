Tottenham team news: Four changes for Wolves test as Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal start

The Tottenham team for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Wolverhampton Wanderers was always going to be a much changed XI for Ange Postecoglou.

Premier League table toppers until their loss last weekend against Chelsea, the Australian has, nevertheless, picked an attacking XI once more, showing that he won’t change his playing principles even if the football Gods are determined to do their best to challenge that.

Out go the injured James Maddison and Micky van de Ven as well as the suspended pairing of Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero, and in come Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The visitors to Molineux will go back to the top of the table with a victory, and will stay there until at least Sunday afternoon when Man City head to Stamford Bridge.

If Pep Guardiola’s side fail to secure all three points against Chelsea, Spurs will remain at the top until the next match day.

Wolves will surely have something to say about the situation, however.

Aside from the loss last time out against Sheffield United, they’ve drawn with Newcastle and Aston Villa and beaten Man City, so they’ll be no pushovers.

Were they to emerge victorious, Wolves could move up a couple of places and see Spurs slide down two if other results go against them.