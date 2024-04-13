Ange Postecoglou accuses Tottenham of lacking bravery in their heavy defeat to Newcastle

Ange Postecoglou has accused his Tottenham team of lacking bravery as they were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle.

The in form Alexander Isak scored twice with Anthony Gordon and Fabain Schar also getting on the scoresheet as Spurs dropped out of the top four on goal difference.

For Spurs it was their heaviest defeat under the Australian, and now means they have conceded ten goals in their last two Premier League games at St James’ Park.

Tottenham lacking bravery?

Despite having 73% possession Spurs couldn’t do anything meaningful with it and endured a torrid afternoon in the north east.

The 58-year-old admitted that his team were nowhere near good enough following the chastening defeat.

“It’s nowhere near good enough,” admitted Postecoglou in quotes picked up by Mail Sport.

“I was concerned with all of it. There wasn’t any part of our game that reached the levels that it needs to for us to be able to play the game on our terms.

“We allowed them to dictate the way the game was played. A lot of it was self-inflicted by us. We weren’t brave on the ball.

“We have been really good this year at understanding that when we have the ball we can be a threat, but we shied away from that. We didn’t wrestle control at any stage and we paid a price for that.”

It was a difficult afternoon for all the Spurs players but none more so than defender Micky van de Ven who slipped for Newcastle’s first two goals and was then beaten by Isak for the third.

When asked about the Dutchman’s performance Postecoglou admitted it was part of life as a professional footballer.

“That’s the life of an elite footballer, you’re going to make mistakes. I’m sure he’s going to make many more of them in his career.

“It’s about how you react to those mistakes. I think all of us as a group have a fair bit to learn from today.”

Spurs now sit fifth, which could still be enough for a place in next season’s Champions League, but face a difficult end to the season as they still have to play Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in their final six games.

Newcastle are now ten points behind Postecoglou’s men and are firmly in the hunt for Europa League qualification and a second consecutive European campaign.