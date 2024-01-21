Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected an offer for one of their senior first-team players.

The London-based club are enjoying an excellent campaign with chairman Daniel Levy choosing to back manager Ange Postecoglou during the mid-season transfer window.

The Lilywhites, who have already signed defender Radu Dragușin from Genoa and striker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, have been one of Europe’s busiest clubs.

And it appears incomings aren’t the only deals in the club’s in-tray.

According to a recent post from The Sun’s Tom Barclay, Emerson Royal has become the subject of strong interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Although Al-Nassr’s initial approach is thought to have been rejected, they’re expected to return with an improved offer, which could force their English rivals to reconsider.

Emerson understood to be happy at Spurs, but Al-Nassr (where Ronaldo plays) also believed to be readying another offer

Royal, 25, has been at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since his 2021 transfer from Barcelona and has featured in 95 games during that time.

However, following the recent emergence of Spain’s Pedro Porro, who is arguably the Premier League’s most in-form right-back at the moment, Royal has become more of a squad option for Postecoglou.

Whether or not the Brazilian’s drop-off could make an agreement easier to reach remains to be seen, but Spurs fans are unlikely to lose much sleep over the possibility.