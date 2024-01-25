Spurs make transfer U-turn on and decide defender is not for sale

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly changed their mind on selling Emerson Royal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Ange Postecoglou wants to keep the Brazilian among his options going into the second half of the season.

Although Emerson, 25, has lost his starting place to Pedro Porro, arguably the Premier League’s most in-form player at the moment, he remains an important part of his manager’s plans.

Despite being targetted by wealthy clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League earlier in the window, with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka thought to be the Middle East’s top priority, a move for Emerson is no longer possible.

Now, with just two-and-a-half years left on his contract, renewal talks could be on the agenda for the South American. However, regardless of what the player may want, it remains unknown whether Spurs want to extend his stay or cash in on him in the summer.

Therefore, although it looks like Emerson will stay in London beyond next week’s transfer deadline, a potential end-of-season saga could still ensue.

During his three years in London, the full-back, who joined from Barcelona, has managed four goals and two assists in 95 games in all competitions.