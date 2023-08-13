(Video) Emerson Royal blasts in powerful 2-2 equaliser vs. Brentford

There are goals galore at the Community Stadium during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristian Romero opened the game’s scoring early on but Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa then went on to turn the game around minutes before the halftime break.

However, with 11 minutes added on due to a lengthy VAR check in the lead-up to Wissa’s spot kick, Spurs still had time to go into the halftime break all square, and that’s exactly what they did thanks to Emerson Royal, who fired in a long-range strike in the 49th-minute.

Pictures courtesy of +Foot Direct.

